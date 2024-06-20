Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.2% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 162.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,204,000 after buying an additional 384,744 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 198.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.97. 4,721,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

