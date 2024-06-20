Green Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Radius Recycling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. The stock had a trading volume of 382,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,532. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -32.89%.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

