Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up about 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DLR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average is $141.07.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.