Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 9,171 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty comprises approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 634,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,758. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on KRC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

