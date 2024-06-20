Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 56,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 321,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $763.67 million, a P/E ratio of 335.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,670,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,102.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,884 shares of company stock worth $824,175 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

