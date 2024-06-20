Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $30.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $30.97. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 547 shares changing hands.

Grupo Simec Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $464.45 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

