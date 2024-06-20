Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 311.25% from the stock’s current price.

PRAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.78.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

