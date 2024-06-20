GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26.90 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $26.90 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000682 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

