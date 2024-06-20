GXChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $29.36 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000656 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

