Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 8,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 74,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

