Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 8,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 74,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.