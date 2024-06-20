H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,287,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,214,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
H.I.S. Price Performance
OTCMKTS HISJF opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. H.I.S. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $13.09.
H.I.S. Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H.I.S.
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for H.I.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.I.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.