Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires 11,970 Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF were worth $9,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of JCPI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.
The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.
