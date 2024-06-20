Halpern Financial Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Halpern Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $466.38. 396,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.43.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

