Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.72

Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.72 ($0.10). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 7.85 ($0.10), with a volume of 309,351 shares traded.

Hardide Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Hardide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hardide plc engages in the manufacturing and sale of advanced tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix composite coatings in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. Its products are used in various industries, including energy, oil and gas, power generation, industrial, aerospace, flow control, and precision engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.