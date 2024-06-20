Hawaiian Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 15,022 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the typical volume of 1,807 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $21,584,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $14,964,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $7,953,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 195,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,911 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 118,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.38. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by ($0.02). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 301.69% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

