HC Wainwright Cuts Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $3.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 280.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

