HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Indaptus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INDP Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Indaptus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

