Head to Head Comparison: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($3.74) -0.63 Fate Therapeutics $63.53 million 6.11 -$160.93 million ($1.92) -1.78

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -58.80% -51.37% Fate Therapeutics -2,933.79% -46.49% -34.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protara Therapeutics and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 1 9 4 0 2.21

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,032.48%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 97.95%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.