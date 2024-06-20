HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous dividend of $0.07.

HEICO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. HEICO has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HEICO to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.54. 312,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. HEICO has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $232.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.54.

Insider Activity

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.67.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

