Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.89 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

