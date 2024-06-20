Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.69

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.69 and traded as high as C$1.72. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 23,026 shares changing hands.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.42 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 35.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.29806 EPS for the current year.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.
