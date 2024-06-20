Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 3.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.54. 109,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 732,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Hesai Group Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Further Reading

