Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 3.4%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.54. 109,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 732,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
Hesai Group Trading Down 5.3 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hesai Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.