High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.53

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 4105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.20.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$18.01 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About High Arctic Energy Services

In other High Arctic Energy Services news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate purchased 20,000 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

