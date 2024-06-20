Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

HGLB stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.