Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
HGLB stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $8.75.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
