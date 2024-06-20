Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.40

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

