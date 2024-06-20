HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Purchases $25,400.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,846,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,700 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Richard Hermanns acquired 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $46,811.72.

HireQuest Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ HQI opened at $12.10 on Thursday. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.40 million, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). HireQuest had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HQI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of HireQuest in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Further Reading

