Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 32,734.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $143,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,793,000 after buying an additional 245,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $386.95. 19,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.41 and a 200-day moving average of $369.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

