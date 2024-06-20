Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.50 at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.21. The company had a trading volume of 930,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.36. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.33.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

