Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.35

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.35 and traded as low as C$38.89. Hydro One shares last traded at C$38.99, with a volume of 1,303,863 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.83.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on H
Hydro One Stock Performance
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.314 dividend. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
See Also
