Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

