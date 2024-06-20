Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.