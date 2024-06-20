Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 415,308 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 114,989 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.07. 354,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,908. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

