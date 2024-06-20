Insider Buying: Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) CEO Buys $63,272.80 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Peterson acquired 4,552 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $63,272.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,870 shares in the company, valued at $93,795,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

Shares of BOC stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.63 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Omaha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the first quarter worth $48,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 489.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 864.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.