Insider Buying: European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Buys £9,680 in Stock

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Troup bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £9,680 ($12,299.87).

Kevin Troup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Kevin Troup bought 10,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,054.64).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 88.60 ($1.13). The stock had a trading volume of 509,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.02 million, a PE ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.05. European Assets Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

