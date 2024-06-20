Insider Buying: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Buys £709,575.30 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 19,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($47.23) per share, with a total value of £709,575.30 ($901,620.46).

Lloyd Pitchford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of Experian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.25), for a total transaction of £2,076,219.60 ($2,638,144.35).

Experian Stock Down 0.2 %

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,713 ($47.18) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Experian plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,604.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,505.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,360.09.

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 4,466.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($54.13) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.74).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

