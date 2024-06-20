Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases $13,020.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $13,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,765,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,237.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

