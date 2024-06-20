Insider Buying: Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Insider Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) insider Magdalene Miller acquired 13,000 shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £20,540 ($26,099.11).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,164.29 and a beta of 0.64. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 140.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.40 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 36.22 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.39.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,571.43%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

