Insider Selling: Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Director Sells C$30,758.82 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 6,900 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$30,758.82.
John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 19th, John David Wright sold 7,100 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.49, for a total value of C$31,905.98.
- On Friday, June 14th, John David Wright sold 2,200 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$9,901.98.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$47,960.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total value of C$38,480.00.
- On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$373,770.00.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
CVE ALV opened at C$4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.81 and a 1-year high of C$10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.55. The company has a market cap of C$163.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
