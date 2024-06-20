Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $99,986.66 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.94 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,326,000 after buying an additional 18,636 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

