Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £311.35 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £311.35 ($395.62).

Critical Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

CRTM opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. Critical Metals Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.15.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

