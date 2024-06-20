Insider Selling: Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM) Insider Sells £311.35 in Stock

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) insider Russell Fryer sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £311.35 ($395.62).
Critical Metals Trading Down 2.5 %
CRTM opened at GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -141.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 0.07. Critical Metals Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 24.36 ($0.31). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.15.
