Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,723,185.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $389.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

