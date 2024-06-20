Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $262,750.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.6 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,800,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

