Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $10,144,500.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DELL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 259.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

