Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$4,853,821.17 in Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total transaction of C$4,853,821.17.

Geoffrey Peter Robillard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$123.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$120.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$107.51. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$84.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.16. The firm has a market cap of C$34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

