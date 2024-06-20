Insider Selling: FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Director Sells $167,661.48 in Stock

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) Director Yuval Wasserman sold 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $167,661.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yuval Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Yuval Wasserman sold 10,075 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $167,648.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of FARO Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $167,588.90.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $16.62 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

