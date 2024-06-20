Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,432,000.00 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Net Lease Stock Performance
GNL stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.
Global Net Lease Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Global Net Lease Company Profile
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
