Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,432,000.00 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

GNL stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after buying an additional 200,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNL. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

