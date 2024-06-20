Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Sells $89,910.00 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
PBYI stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.04. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.
