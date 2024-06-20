Insider Selling: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Sells $89,910.00 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

PBYI stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.04. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

