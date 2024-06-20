Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $954,240.00 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $132.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.02. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

