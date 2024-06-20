Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells $131,090.05 in Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $131,090.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sezzle alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $143,049.20.

On Friday, May 31st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $129,231.20.

On Friday, May 24th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $111,629.70.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $113,719.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $9,105.25.

On Monday, April 29th, Paul Paradis sold 75 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,503.75.

On Friday, April 26th, Paul Paradis sold 335 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $19,587.45.

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $9,807.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $111,613.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70.

Sezzle Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.76 million and a P/E ratio of 36.34. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.56.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.