Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells $311,250.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $348,750.00.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $281.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Solid Power by 24.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Solid Power by 335.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85,369 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Solid Power by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Solid Power by 70.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

