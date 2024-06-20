Insider Selling: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Sells 7,830 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SPFI stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.56.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

