Insider Selling: South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Sells 7,830 Shares of Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
SPFI stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.56.
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
South Plains Financial Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.
About South Plains Financial
South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.
